Easter: Police to deploy 1,350 personnel in Niger

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
The Niger State Police Command says it will deploy 1,350 security personnel to provide security for residents in the state, to ensure peace during and after the Easter festivities.

Sabo Ibrahim, the Commissioner of Police in the state, made the disclosure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Wednesday.

“We are going to deploy armed personnel to Churches and recreation centres as part of measures to deal with any unforeseen circumstances,’’ he said.

Christians worldwide will be celebrating the Easter from April 19 to April 22, to mark the end of Lent and commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He explained that effective operation order had been issued to Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers across the 25 Local Government Areas of the state for implementation.

The police boss advised the public to be vigilant and report any unusual movement or gathering in their localities during the festive period to the nearest security units.

He said the security measures put in place would enable residents to observe the celebrations in a peaceful atmosphere.

(NAN)

