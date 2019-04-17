Nigeria shuts borders during elections because ‘we do not trust ourselves’ – INEC Official

Voters voting at the Nomadic Primary School, Polling Unit , at Tudun-Fulani , during the FCT Area Council at Bwari Area Council in Abuja on Saturday (9/03/19). 02036/9/3/2019/Sumail Ibrahim/JAU/NAN
Voters voting at the Nomadic Primary School, Polling Unit , at Tudun-Fulani , during the FCT Area Council at Bwari Area Council in Abuja on Saturday (9/03/19). 02036/9/3/2019/Sumail Ibrahim/JAU/NAN

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday said that lack of trust among Nigerians was the main reason for the closure of the nation’s borders during elections.

Osareti Imahiyereobo, INEC’s Head of Voters Education and Publicity in Plateau State, made the disclosure in his goodwill message during a Town Hall Meeting organised by Search For Common Ground, a non-governmental organisation.

“The closure of all our borders has greatly affected the economic growth of the nation as all businesses are also always on standstill till after elections.

“This very action is mainly due to the lack of trust among us Nigerians and which is not good for us as a nation, given its negative effects on our economy because businesses are always closed down.

“In some other nations like Zambia, borders and business premises are left open while some sensitive materials like ballot papers are always sent out to voters week before elections and their elections were not affected in any way.

“But that kind of trust and understanding can’t happen here because we, as Nigerians, do not trust ourselves,’’ he said.

The INEC official also called on residents of Plateau to accept in good faith whatever the outcome may be at be governorship election petition tribunal in the state.

“There is need for us to support those who have been elected to represent us at whatever level and capacity so that we can enjoy the dividends of democracy, ’’ he said.

Earlier, Niri Goyit, the Project Coordinator for Search for Common Ground, said the purpose for the town hall meeting was to give room for stakeholders to assess the general elections.

“We are so happy that the civil society groups, including journalists, collaborated with us on the education and sensitisation of voters and politicians on the need for peaceful conduct before, during and after the elections,’’ she said.

Mrs Goyit said the town hall meeting was aimed at sifting the views of the stakeholders on the conducts of politicians, voters, security operatives and INEC so as to come out with a communique that would help chart a new course conduct of elections in Nigeria.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.