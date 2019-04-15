FRSC mobile court convicts 57 motorists in Plateau

The Plateau State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday convicted 57 motorists for committing various traffic offences in the state.

Andrew Bala, the Corps Public Education Officer of the command, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the offenders were convicted during a mobile court exercise held in Jos metropolis.

He said the offenders were convicted for committing offences like seat belt violation, use of worn-out tyres, unqualified drivers and use of phone while driving.

“In a mobile court exercise held today, we arrested, tried, found guilty and convicted 57 road traffic offenders for committing various offences.

“We actually arrested 59 motorists during the exercise, but two have been discharged and acquitted by the court,” he said.

Mr Bala said the motorists were fined based on offence committed, adding that their vehicles were also impounded.

He, therefore, advised motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations in order to curtail road crashes in the state.

(NAN)

