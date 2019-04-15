Court remands two men for allegedly raping 19-year-old

Related News

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that two friends, who allegedly raped a 19-year-old woman, be remanded in prison.

The magistrate, Monisola Kamson, ordered that Sodiq Abdulrauf and Ali Ahmad should be remanded in Oke-kura Prison Yard, Ilorin.

She adjourned the case until May 2 for further mention.

The prosecutor, Gbenga Ayeni, informed the court that the victim accompanied her friend to her boyfriend’s house where she was assaulted and gang-raped.

Mr Ayeni said that the defendants and one Korani, who is now at large, beat up the victim and raped her.

After the charge was read to them, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The prosecutor said the alleged offence contravened the sections 97 and 282 of the Penal Code Law.

He prayed the court to remand the accused persons in prison custody pending the completion of investigation.

(NAN)