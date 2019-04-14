Benue PDP leader’s son murdered – Police

Related News

The Benue Police Command on Sunday confirmed the assassination of one Orkuma Amaabai, son of the Peoples Democratic Party’s national ex-officio member, Yandev Amaabai.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Makurdi that the deceased was shot by unknown gunmen in Gboko at about 10 p.m. on Saturday.

She said that the incident was reported on Sunday.

According to Ms Anene, an investigation into the matter is ongoing. She urged the public to help with useful information that would lead to the arrest of the criminals to volunteer it.

NAN reports that late Torkuma was the first son of his father.

Reacting to the killing, the Benue PDP in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, condemned the act and called on the police to fish out the perpetrators.

(NAN)