FEC approves N594m for FCT water board, fire service

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a memo for the award of contract for the supply of water treatment and field materials for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Water Board at the sum of N368 million.

The FEC also approved another contract for the supply of 500 firemen suits for the FCT Fire Service at the sum of N226 million.

The FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing State House Correspondents after the weekly FEC Meeting which lasted about four hours at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr Bello said council approved two memos for the FCT.

”The first memo”, he said, ”is for the award of contract for the supply of water and field for the Abuja Water Board at N368 million including five per cent VAT”.

”The second memo is the contract for the supply of 500 firemen suits for the FCT Fire Services at the cost of N226 million including five per cent VAT,” he said.

He said council also approved N491.7 million for the procurement of Memory Access Retrieval System to enhance safety.

Also addressing reporters, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the contract was to ensure safety and security of air travellers.

”It will enhance our laboratory in accident investigation. It is a requirement of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in their standard practices and applicable by local laws,” he said.

The council also considered and approved a memo presented by the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, for the award of contract for the digital process of inter-networking to track the duration of inmates with the aim of decongesting the nation’s prisons at the sum of N2 billion.

Mr Malami said: ”The essence is to have an idea of what obtains in our prisons across the nation on a daily basis so that at a click of the button, one can access what obtains in the prisons across the country.

“For instance, we will know who is going to court today, who is being released, those that have been in prison longer than their years of the sentence, and so on.

”This will help stakeholders in decision making on a daily basis through the digital process of inter-networking.”