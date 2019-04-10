Kwara workers to receive salaries this week

Related News

Muideen Akorede, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communication to Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State, says workers in the employment of the state government will be paid their salaries this week.

Mr Akorede told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ilorin that the delay in the payment of salaries was largely due to challenges with the government’s normal revenue sources.

He, however, said the issues would be resolved while workers would start receiving their salaries this week.

Mr Akorede also insisted that salaries would be paid in full, contrary to speculations that plans were underway to pay workers in percentages and batches.

He expressed gratitude to the workers for their patience and appealed to them to bear with the state government while it was working hard to tackle the issue.

NAN reports that workers in the state had yet to receive their March salaries.

(NAN)