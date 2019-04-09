FCT Hajj board begins orientation for 2019 intending pilgrims

Related News

The Federal Capital Territory Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board will commence the first phase of its education and orientation programme for the 2019 intending pilgrims on April 13.

The spokesperson of the board, Muhammad Aliyu, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Aliyu explained that Islamic scholars have been mobilised for the exercise scheduled to take place at the Permanent Hajj Camp located at Basan Jiwa close to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

He said the orientation would be conducted in phases to enable the intending pilgrims get enlightened on the hajj rites.

Mr Aliyu added that they would also be introduced to new policies set for 2019 hajj by the Saudi authorities and National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

He, therefore, advised intending pilgrims from the territory to participate in all programmes organised by the board aimed to assist them to perform an acceptable hajj.

Mr Aliyu warned all intending pilgrims who are yet to return their completed application forms or submit their international Passport to do so to enable the board commence the process of their travel documents.

He urged intending pilgrims particularly the first timers, to take advantage of the exercise and enhance their Islamic knowledge on hajj rites and proper guidance to get value for their money.

No fewer than 2000 pilgrims are expected to perform the 2019 hajj through the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

(NAN)