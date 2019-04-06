Niger senators back Lawan’s race for Senate president seat

Related News

Serving and elected Senators of Niger State under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday endorsed Ahmed Lawan for the Senate president seat.

The endorsement was contained in a statement issued in Minna and signed by three senators, Mohammed Sani Musa – Niger East, Sabi Abdullahi – Niger North and Senator-elect, Muhammad Bima-Enagi – Niger-south in Minna.

According to them, Mr Lawan has an impeccable character and undeniable wealth of experience as a lawmaker to drive the aspirations and vision of the 9th Senate towards achieving its mandate.

“There is no doubt that Lawan has also demonstrated stability, reliability and fidelity towards ensuring sound and people-oriented legislation at the Senate as he demonstrated in the build-up to the 2019 general elections where despite the pressure from the opposition, remained resolute and committed towards promoting the good course of the Senate as the apex law-making organ in the country,” they said.

“Sen. Lawan is one Nigerian who has remained detribalised, bi-partisan and accommodating to varying views as long as they are positive to the wellbeing of Nigerians.

“He has demonstrated this in his support for legislations sponsored by lawmakers who might not have been in the same political parties with him at the floor of the senate.

“Sen. Lawan will promote homogeneity of purpose at the 9th denate and foster unity amongst distinguished senators as well as other arms of government, in a manner that will add value to good governance in Nigeria.

“Lawan is a man without any form of primordial sentiment. Even though each of us represents our various constituencies, his interest is in the development of Nigeria and Nigerians as a whole.

“So, we believe he embodies outstanding qualities that are germane to the success of the 9th senate and the government as a whole. Therefore, we join our colleagues in endorsing his senate presidency ambition.

“Lawan has the qualities and leadership skills to harmonise the 9th assembly and promote effective legislative processes that will enhance the qualities of laws for optimal political growth of the country.

“We believe therefore that our party, the ruling APC’s decision to endorse Lawan for the presidency of the senate is a wise and timely decision that has great benefits not only for the party but for the next phase of governance as a whole in the country.

“His display of honesty, sincerity of purpose, respect for divergent views, loyalty to and believe in party supremacy as well as proven experience in the business of lawmaking makes him the obvious choice for the legislature’s top job,” they said.( NAN)