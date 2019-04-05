Abuja Carnival begins November 23

Related News

Abuja carnival has been rescheduled to hold from November 23 to 25.

Grace Gekpe, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information said the postponement was to enable the ministry plan adequately for a robust event in a statement in Abuja.

Mrs Gekpe, who expressed regret at the inconvenience caused by the postponement, however assured the public of a robust carnival.

The annual carnival holds in the first week of November in the city capital with events such as road shows, music, cultural dances, masquerades and durbar.

The event draws participants from states across the country, as well as foreign tourists.

The colourful carnival is similar to other carnival in Nigeria such as the Calabar and the Port Harcourt carnivals.

(NAN)