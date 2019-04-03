Kwara gov-elect constitutes 80-member transition committee

AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq (Photo credit: twitter.com)
The governor-elect of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has constituted an 80-member Transition Committee (TC) to ensure his hitch-free assumption of office on May 29.

Mr AbdulRazaq disclosed this in a statement issued in Ilorin on Wednesday by his media aide, Rafiu Ajakaye.

According to him, the committee will be headed by Aminu Logun, an alumnus of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS), Kuru.

He said James Ayeni would serve as deputy chairman, while a one-time Permanent Secretary and former Clerk of the State House of Assembly, Muhammad Umar, would serve as the Secretary.

Other members are the state’s APC Chairman, Bashir Bolarinwa, among others.

“The broad-based representation of the committee demonstrates the avowed commitment of the governor-elect to fulfill his promise of an all-inclusive government under the new All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state.

“The composition of the committee took into account best practices in a number of states, where a holistic change of leadership is taking place,” he said.

He listed the terms of reference for the committee to include liaising with the outgoing administration to facilitate a smooth transition to the new government on May 29.

“The committee is also to engage Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), review the finances of the outgoing government with a focus on receipts, assets, and liabilities, among others,” he said.

The committee will be inaugurated on April 4, at Arca Santa Event Hall, Ajase Ipo Road, Ilorin. (NAN)

