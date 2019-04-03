Meningitis kills eight in Borgu, Niger

Doctors attending to patients used to illustrate the story
Doctors attending to patients used to illustrate the story

The Executive Director, Niger State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Usman Ndanusa, has confirmed that cerebrospinal meningitis has claimed eight lives in Borgu Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Ndanusa, who is a Pharmacist, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Minna.

He said it is absurd that the disease keeps on claiming lives annually because people see it as a jinx or evil spirit that can be handled traditionally instead of by orthodox medicine.

He said the agency has begun sensitisation to curb the epidemic so that it does not spread to neighbouring local government areas.

According to him, Magama, Borgu, Agwara and Mariga Rijau local government areas were usually flashpoints of the disease but only Borgu has so far lost eight people to the scourge from March till date.

Mr Ndanusa, however, regretted that the agency has not embarked in cerebrospinal meningitis immunization this year because they do not have the vaccine.

“While we are awaiting the federal government intervention for the vaccine we are calling on all and sundry to live a healthy lifestyle while the heat lasts.

“The agency has carried out sensitization to market places, garages and Local Government Areas,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Ndanusa called on residents to prevent the disease by living a healthy lifestyle.

“A rich immune system can help prevent an infection from the viruses and bacteria that cause meningitis.

“People should strive to eat fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins aside this, good exercise is very necessary as well as regular bath,” he said.

Mr Ndanusa also advised the people to drink plenty of water and try to get quality sleep by making sure their houses are well ventilated.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.