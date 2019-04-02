Reps Speakership race: Gbajabiamila names Coordinator for North Central

As the race for the 9th Speaker of the House of Representatives intensifies, one of the key contenders for the position, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday Abdularaheem Olawuyi as his mobilisation coordinator in the North Central.

Lanre Agas, the Senior Legislative Aide to Mr Olawuyi, said in a statement that the appointment was to galvanise support from the zone.

Mr Olawuyi is representing the people of Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-ero Federal Constituency of Kwara State.

He said Mr Olawuyi being a grassroots politician, who also enjoyed the support of his colleagues from the zone, would ensure victory for Mr Gbajabiamila.

The statement quoted the lawmaker from Kwara State as saying no stone would be left unturned to ensure the mission was accomplished.

Mr Olawuyi said Mr Gbajabiamila deserved to be the speaker of the 9th assembly, considering his wealth of experience and having been a majority leader and in the House of Representatives since 2003.

Mr Gbajabiamila had on Sunday declared his interest in becoming the speaker of the 9th House of Representatives.

He said he was seeking the office of the Speaker to bring “our tendencies together and unite us as country”.

“I seek the office of the speaker to bring governance even closer to the people and mentor the next generation.

“I seek the office of the Speaker so I can use the bully pulpit to galvanise honourable members to make life more abundant for every Nigerian irrespective of tribe, religion background or political persuasion,’’ he said.

(NAN)

