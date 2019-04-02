Well collapse kills four in Kogi

Related News

Four persons have lost their lives in Kabba, Kogi State, when the wall of a well collapsed on them.

The spokesman for Kogi Police Command, William Aya, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the victims were labourers engaged by a woman to renovate the well.

Mr Aya, who spoke to NAN on phone, gave the names of the victims as Kayode Ayeni, Niyi Jimoh, Olusanmi Sunday and Ayo Sunday.

According to him, the incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday in Sango area of Kabba.

He said that a distressed call was received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Kabba who quickly responded by sending a team of policemen to the scene.

He said the police team dug out the victims and rushed them to the Government General Hospital, Kabba where they were pronounced dead by doctors on duty.

Mr Aya said that the bodies of the victims, whose ages ranged from 30-35 years, were deposited at the morgue of the hospital.

The police spokesman said the woman who hired the labourers to work on her 25-feet well also collapsed on learning about the incident and was admitted at the same General Hospital. (NAN)