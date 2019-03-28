Dunamis Church denies ejecting traders, destroying their wares

Related News

The Dunamis International Gospel Centre has denied reports that it ordered the ejection and burning of goods belonging to some traders who sell around its premises on Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Way (formerly Airport Road), Abuja.

The head, central administration of the church, Victor Stephen, said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday that viral videos and reports linking it with the incident, were not true.

Some traders who sell around the church premises were on Tuesday ejected and their goods burnt by some unknown persons.

Describing the allegation as malicious, Mr Stephen said the senior pastor, Paul Enenche, did not order anybody to pull down the shops of the traders as the videos and reports claimed.

He said the church could not have done that because it empowered some of the traders to set up businesses as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Mr Stephen said the church was geared towards the restoration of human lives and destinies and should not be associated with such heinous acts against indigent persons.

“Our attention has been drawn to a video clip circulating the cyberspace concerning Traders’ properties being burnt down by Dunamis Church at the New Headquarters.

“We wish to state, though with dismay, that the Church, Dunamis was not responsible for that kind of act and can never be. Dunamis is geared towards the restoration of human lives and destinies and can never be associated with such heinous acts to indigent persons,” Mr Stephen said in the statement.

“It is also worthy of note that some Traders selling outside the Church Premises were empowered by the Church as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility to set up their own businesses. It would, therefore, be mischievous for anyone to assume that Dunamis would authorize such an act.”