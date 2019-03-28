Police nab 10 suspects over alleged kidnapping, robbery in Niger

Related News

The Police Command in Niger State says it has arrested 10 suspects linked to kidnapping, armed robbery as well as unlawful possession of firearms and other crimes in different parts of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, Mohammadu Abubakar, said this in a statement on Thursday in Minna.

Mr Abubakar said two of the suspects were responsible for the kidnap of a five-year-old child on March 15 at Osoto in Suleja Local Government Area of the state.

He said the suspects had called the father of the child but immediately switched off the phone after demanding N100, 000 as ransom for the kidnap.

Mr Abubakar said the suspects were arrested by a team of police officers from ‘A’ Division, Suleja, adding that the suspects had confessed to being responsible for the kidnap.

The police image maker said two of the suspects were responsible for snatching motorcycles in Suleja and Minna.

According to him, the suspects were arrested at Osoto Kwamba and Ungwan Dawaki areas of Suleja and four motorcycles were allegedly recovered from them.

He said one of them had urged a commercial motorcyclist to convey him to an area (names withheld) in Minna but dispossessed the motorcyclist of the motorcycle after allegedly beating him to a coma.

Mr Abubakar added that on March 15, police detectives from Rijau Division in Minna arrested three other suspects with one locally made pistol and one live cartridge.

He said on March 12, acting on a tip-off, police detectives attached to Mashegu Division arrested one suspect in Kwankwaso village, Fulani Camp in Mashegu.

He said the suspect was allegedly found with one locally made revolver, one live ammunition, one Bajaj motorcycle, and N300,000 cash.

“The suspect confessed that the items found with him belonged to another suspect now at large.

“Also on March 16, policemen from Mokwa Division arrested another 27- year-old man in Mokwa in possession of N183,000 suspected to be counterfeit notes.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect bought the fake currency with the N50, 000 from one Malam Yusuf, now at large, in Nassarawa area of Magama Local Government area, ” he said.

He said all the suspects would soon be charged to court.

(NAN)