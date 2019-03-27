Kidnappers invade Niger communities, Vigilantes say

Nigeria Police Officers
FILE PHOTO: Nigeria Police Officers

The Police Command in Niger State on Wednesday said it has dispatched its personnel to Lapai Local Government Area to investigate issues of alleged kidnapping in some villages in the area.

Mohammed Abubakar, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), made this known in Minna in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“We are making efforts to find out what is happening in Lapai.

“Right now our headquarters has directed the area commander to go there and find out what is happening,” he said.
Mr Abubakar said reports ”for now indicated that there was peace in the area and the people are going about their normal businesses”.

NAN reports that some vigilante groups from the area, who refused to be named, had told reporters in Minna that some villages in the local government were under the kidnappers” siege.

“We have regrouped ourselves now to fight about 40 kidnappers armed with sophisticated weapons since the government cannot help us,” a member of the group said.

The unidentified local security personnel numbering five did not say whether they have contacted the police or not over the issue.

They, however, said the criminals have been terrorising Mute, Egba, Gupa Abugi villages in Lapai for one week now without any challenge.

The vigilantes said that the kidnappers had demanded for ransom from the families of their victims. (NAN)

