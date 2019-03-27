Plateau guber poll: Useni vows to recover mandate at tribunal

Jeremiah Useni
Jeremiah Useni

Jeremiah Useni, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 9 governorship election in Plateau State, has said the party had “overwhelming evidence’’ to ensure success in its fight to “recover’’ the mandate it got at the polls.

Governor Simon Lalong of the APC was declared winner of the governorship race on Sunday after the supplementary elections that took place on Saturday.

Mr Useni, in a speech at the expanded meeting of the campaign council held on Wednesday in Jos, vowed to give the legal fight “all it takes’’ so as to ensure that votes given to his party were not wasted.

He advised supporters and officials of the PDP to remain calm, prayerful and supportive as the battle for the governorship seat moves from the ballot box to the tribunal.

The candidate said hope was not lost, and promised that he would continue to give effective leadership to the party toward achieving the task of “rescuing’’ Plateau from hunger and poor leadership.

“I will not allow the party to disintegrate just because we are not in government. We have a duty to make Plateau better than it currently is. I will always give purposeful guidance,’’ he said.

Jonah Jang, a former of the state, in his remarks, advised PDP members to intensify prayers and not be discouraged.

He expressed support for the decision to challenge the outcome of the election in court, and urged members to be supportive of one another.

Also speaking, a former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, called for unity of purpose among party members.

Mr Mantu cautioned against internal wrangling that could derail the focus and cause confusion, mutual distrust and disaffection among members.

The state chairman of the PDP, Damishi Sango, in his remarks, urged PDP members to be wary of fake news claiming that officials of the party were bribed to compromise the mandate.

He appealed to PDP members to channel their observations and suggestions through the appropriate organs “rather than unveiling and discussing’’ them on the social media.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the party’s legal team later briefed members on the progress so far made in the filing of the case challenging the outcome of the governorship election.

(NAN)

