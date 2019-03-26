Supreme Court Justice emerges new Emir of Lafia

Related News

A Justice of the Supreme Court, Sidi Bage, has emerged as the 17th Emir of Lafia Emirate following the demise of Mustapha Agwai I.

Mr Agwai died on January 10.

Haruna Osegba, the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs announced the selection of the Emir on Tuesday in Lafia following the state traditional council meeting.

Mr Osegba said the new emir was selected by the emirate’s college of selector, ratified by the state traditional council and approved by Governor Umaru Al-Makura.

He said the selection of the new emir was in line with legal notice 12 of 1986, section 31 stipulating the rotation of the stool between the two royal houses.

Mr Osegba explained that Mr Bage and Musa Mustapha-Agwai, son of the late emir, contested for the position.

Mr Bage was however selected by four out of the five members of the college of selectors.

Mr Bage was born on June 22, 1956, in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

He attended the Dunoma Primary School Lafia from 1963 to 1969 Government Secondary School Lafia from 1970 to 1974.

He was admitted into the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, for a Diploma Programme in Law between 1975 and 1977, obtained same at Credit Level and later got his L.L.B. Hon degree in 1980.

He graduated with Second Class Lower Division, proceeded to the Nigerian Law School Lagos in 1980 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1981.

Mr Bage worked as a Legal Officer, Ground Training Group, Nigerian Air Force Base Kaduna (NYSC) 1981 to 1982, and Appointed Magistrate Grade II Plateau State Judiciary 1982.

He was Promoted Magistrate Grade I 1984, Promoted Senior Magistrate Grade II 1986, Appointed Chief Magistrate II F.C.T Judiciary 1989, Promoted Chief Magistrate I. 1990 and was promoted as Deputy Chief Registrar FCT Judiciary 1991.

He was again promoted Substantive Chief Registrar, FCT High Court January, 1992, elevated to the High Court Bench as a Judge November 9, 1992, elevated Justice Court of Appeal December 10, 2007, and appointed Justice of the Supreme Court on December 5, 2016.

Mr Al-Makura also approved the selection of Isa Abubakar Umar as the Emir of Awe following the death of the late emir.

Mr Osegba noted that the new emir of Awe was unanimously selected by the four surviving kingmakers of the emirate.

Also selected was Umar Dodo as the new ‘Osu Kadarko’ a third class tradition ruler in Keana local government area.

The ‘Osu Kadarko’ stool became vacant following the death of Fabian Orogu on January 12, 2018.

(NAN)