Police rescue five-year-old girl from kidnappers

Police say they have rescued a five-year-old girl from kidnappers in Lafia, Nassarawa State.

The girl, Aisha Ibrahim, was kidnapped in Warri, Delta State, on March 16 while on her way to school, and taken to Lafia, the police said on Monday in a statement from its spokesperson, Frank Mba.

The police said a man, Abdullahi Abubakar, who is well-known to the victim’s family, abducted the little girl while pretending to help her cross the road in Warri.

The police said Mr Abubakar, 30, took the girl to Lafia and kept her with his mother, Jummai Salihu, 62, before contacting the victim’s parents for ransom.

Both suspects have been taken into police custody, while the girl has been reunited with her parents.

“The suspects have made useful statements to the Police on the roles they played in the kidnap of young Aisha.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other persons, particularly one Inusah Ibrahim, 58, of No.7 UCC Road, Hausa Quarters, Warri, Delta State, connected to the crime,” the police said.

