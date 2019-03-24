Related News

The Benue State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Ortom, is expected to be declared the winner of the governorship election in the state.

From the results of the supplementary governorship election collated from 21 out of the 22 Local governments affected so far, the PDP candidate is leading his rival, Emmanuel Jime of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in 16 local governments.

Before the supplementary election, Mr Ortom, who scored 410,576 votes, had a lead of 81,554 votes over Mr Jime who scored 329,022 votes.

The supplementary election was held in 204 polling units in 22 local governments. The total number of registered voters in the 22 local governments is 121,299.

Only the result of Okpokwu local government is now being expected at the collation centre.

See details of the declared results here.