Lalong speaks on victory in Plateau governorship

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong (Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters)
Plateau State Governor, Simon

Gov Simon Lalong of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who retained his office after Saturday’s supplementary polls, is seeking the support of Plateau residents to deliver the dividends of democracy to them.

The governor was declared the winner of the polls by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday in Jos.

He said the support of Plateau people and political stakeholders would ensure the success of his mandate to develop the state.

“I am humble, I was voted again to serve Plateau for another tenure to move it to greater heights. We need unity and peace to move this state to the next level.

”Core values of team spirit, mutual respect and tolerance are required for sustainable peace and a good working relationship in the state and I promise to discharge my duties diligently and selflessly,“ he said.

Mr Lalong commended INEC, security agencies, the media and voters for the peaceful and successful rerun elections in the State, saying it was one of the most peaceful nationwide.

Mr Lalong was declared the winner with 595,582 votes after beating his close rival, Jeremiah Useni of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 546,813 votes.

(NAN)

