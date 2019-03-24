Plateau rerun polls results in Bokkos, Mangu LGs

Voters on a queue
As results collation for the governorship polls in Plateau is ongoing, below are the results from Bokkos and Mangu Local Government Areas of the state announced by Richard Kimbir, a professor and the Returning Officer of the state.

Bokkos LGA:

Total number of registered voters in four polling units where elections were held are 5,314, while 2,784 are accredited voters.

The results indicate that the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 1,342 votes and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured 1,337.

Mangu LGA:

A total of 27,162 voters were registered in Mangu Ward 1, with 10, 670 accredited.

The APC scored 6,931 while the PDP polled 3,520

(NAN)

