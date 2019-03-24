FCT Supplementary: APC wins Kwali Chairmanship elections

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Danladi Chiya, winner of the supplementary poll for Kwali Area Council, FCT.

Simon Kawe, a professor and the INEC Returning Officer, who announced the result said Mr Chiya scored the highest votes of 14,245, to defeat his closest rival, Ibrahim Daniel of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 14, 189.

The supplementary election in Sheda polling unit 005 was however disrupted by some thugs which was regarded as Zero votes for all political parties as read by the INEC officer.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some residents were seen celebrating the APC victory in Kwali metropolis.

