INEC announces winners of Nasarawa Supplementary polls

Mahmood Yakubu
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the winners of the re-run elections in Nassarawa-Eggon East and Panda/Gitata state constituencies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the re-run was ordered by INEC following the inconclusive elections in the two constituencies during the March 9th, House of Assembly election.

Adofu Illemona, Returning Officer (RO) of Eggon East, declared Muluku Aga of All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election.

Mr Aga of APC got 11, 960 to defeat his closest rival, Kasimu Bakyono of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) who got 9, 867 votes.

Dauda Ena, a professor at the Federal University Lafia, who is the returning officer for Panda/Gitata declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the election in the constituency.

According to him, David Maiyaki of the PDP got 16, 361 votes, while the runner-up, Hashimu Gurku of the APC polled 10, 622 votes.

(NAN)

