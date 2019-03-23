Plateau Supplementary Governorship Election: APC’s Lalong leads after six of nine LGs

The governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has maintained his lead in the state’s supplementary governorship election.
The electoral commission, INEC, had two weeks ago declared the state’s governorship election inconclusive as the margin of victory was less than the cancelled votes.
Before the declaration of the election as inconclusive, the incumbent governor, Simon Lalong of the APC, polled 583,255 votes while his opponent, Jeremiah Useni of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 538,326 votes.
The supplementary elections were held on Saturday in 40 polling units in nine local governments.
Results from six of the nine local governments have now been collated and announced at the INEC headquarters in Jos, Plateau State.
The announced results are those of Bassa, Shedam, Jos North, Barkin Ladi, Kanem, and Pankshin. The announced results so far do not significantly alter the margin of lead of the APC candidate
Below are the results as announced at the collation centre.
Pankshin LGA
Total Reg votes: 1144
Total accredited voters: 599
APC: 446
PDP: 151
Kanam LGA
Total Reg voters 2627
Total Accredited 1432
APC 944
PDP 476
Shendam LGA
Total Reg voters 851
Total accredited 440
APC 337
PDP 80
JOS North LGA
Total Reg voters: 4167
Total Accredited: 4351
APC 274
PDP 1036
Barkin Ladi LGA
Total Reg 570
Total accredited 343
APC 041
PDP 296