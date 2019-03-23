Plateau Supplementary Governorship Election: APC’s Lalong leads after six of nine LGs

Related News

The governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has maintained his lead in the state’s supplementary governorship election.

The electoral commission, INEC, had two weeks ago declared the state’s governorship election inconclusive as the margin of victory was less than the cancelled votes.

Before the declaration of the election as inconclusive, the incumbent governor, Simon Lalong of the APC, polled 583,255 votes while his opponent, Jeremiah Useni of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 538,326 votes.

The supplementary elections were held on Saturday in 40 polling units in nine local governments.

Results from six of the nine local governments have now been collated and announced at the INEC headquarters in Jos, Plateau State.

The announced results are those of Bassa, Shedam, Jos North, Barkin Ladi, Kanem, and Pankshin. The announced results so far do not significantly alter the margin of lead of the APC candidate

Below are the results as announced at the collation centre.

Pankshin LGA

Total Reg votes: 1144

Total accredited voters: 599

APC: 446

PDP: 151

Kanam LGA

Total Reg voters 2627

Total Accredited 1432

APC 944

PDP 476

Shendam LGA

Total Reg voters 851

Total accredited 440

APC 337

PDP 80

JOS North LGA

Total Reg voters: 4167

Total Accredited: 4351

APC 274

PDP 1036

Barkin Ladi LGA

Total Reg 570

Total accredited 343

APC 041

PDP 296