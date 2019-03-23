Plateau Supplementary Governorship Election: APC’s Lalong leads after six of nine LGs

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state
Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state

The governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has maintained his lead in the state’s supplementary governorship election.

The electoral commission, INEC, had two weeks ago declared the state’s governorship election inconclusive as the margin of victory was less than the cancelled votes.

Before the declaration of the election as inconclusive, the incumbent governor, Simon Lalong of the APC, polled 583,255 votes while his opponent, Jeremiah Useni of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 538,326 votes.

The supplementary elections were held on Saturday in 40 polling units in nine local governments.

Results from six of the nine local governments have now been collated and announced at the INEC headquarters in Jos, Plateau State.

The announced results are those of Bassa, Shedam, Jos North, Barkin Ladi, Kanem, and Pankshin. The announced results so far do not significantly alter the margin of lead of the APC candidate

Below are the results as announced at the collation centre.
Pankshin LGA

Total Reg votes: 1144
Total accredited voters: 599
APC: 446
PDP: 151

Kanam LGA

Total Reg voters 2627
Total Accredited 1432
APC 944
PDP 476

Shendam LGA

Total Reg voters 851
Total accredited 440
APC 337
PDP 80

JOS North LGA

Total Reg voters: 4167
Total Accredited: 4351
APC 274
PDP 1036

Barkin Ladi LGA

Total Reg 570
Total accredited 343
APC 041
PDP 296

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.