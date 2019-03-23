Supplementary polls: Security operatives block entry points into Benue

Nigerian police force
Nigerian police force used to illustrate the story

Security operatives have blocked all major streets within Makurdi, the Benue State capital as part of measures to enforce the restriction of movement order within the period of the supplementary elections in the state.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who went round the town reports that all entry and exit points were blocked to prevent unauthorised movement of people and vehicles.

Armed security personnel were seen at the Wurukum, Highlevel, NorthBank, Wadata market and other major streets in Makurdi to ensure compliance with the directive.

NAN also reports that there was heavy presence of armed security personnel on Makurdi-Gboko road.

Meanwhile, voting has commenced in most polling units in Makurdi.

The Governorship supplementary election is holding in 22 of the 23 Local Government Areas of the state, while that of the State House of Assembly is ongoing in 9 local government areas.

At the Modern Market polling unit, Ternamdoo Primary school, voters were seen on queue waiting to vote.

The Presiding Officer of the unit, Akinlabi Adebanjo, said all electoral materials arrived on time and accreditation and voting commenced at 8:02 a.m.

“Everything is in order, all materials are complete. This election is for the Governorship and agents of the most popular parties are all here,” Mr Adebanjo said.

Mr Terver Kighir, the All Progressives Congress (APC) agent, corroborated the views of the presiding officer, saying, “Everything is calm, if the elections continue like this, then, there will be no problem.”

On his part, Bernard Unenge, the agent of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), commended INEC for the smooth exercise.

Mr Unenge, who is the commissioner for Lands, Survey and Minerals, also commended the electoral umpire for the smooth commencement of the polls.

At the All Saints Primary school polling unit, the presiding officer, Japheth Zibo, also said the process was going on smoothly.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.