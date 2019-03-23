Supplementary Polls: Vehicles transporting election materials attacked in Benue

Some vehicles transporting election materials to one of the polling units in Benue State have been attacked.

The attack, which was carried out by yet to be identified persons along Zaki Biam in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, left some of the escorts injured.

The materials were being taken to Azendeshi ward for the supplementary elections going on in the state.

Daniel Pila, one of the escorts who was also attacked, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

He said the resident electoral commissioner in the state, Nentawe Yilwatda, is also aware of the incidents.

Benue State is one of the five states where supplementary governorship elections are being held today.

The governorship election of March 9 was declared inconclusive by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in some states including Benue.

In Benue, Governor Samuel Ortom of the PDP, who scored 410,576 votes, has a lead of 81,554 votes over Emmanuel Jime of the APC who scored 329,022 votes.

The election will be held in 204 polling units in 22 local governments which have 121,299 votes.

