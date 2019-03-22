Supplementary Elections: Police restrict movement in parts of Abuja

Abuja on map
Abuja on map

The FCT Police Command on Friday announced restriction of vehicular movement in parts of Abuja where supplementary elections would be held for inconclusive area council elections.

Bwari, Kuje and Kwali were amongst the affected councils. A rerun had been scheduled for March 23.

Accordingly, there will be the restriction of vehicular movement in all the wards affected in Bwari, Kuje and Kwali Area Council, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Furthermore, ambulances, fire service trucks and others on essential duties will be exempted from this enforcement due to the sensitive nature of their services to the public.

While regretting the inconveniences this restriction might cause the affected FCT resident, the command assured residents that proactive security measures have been put in place for peaceful conduct of the supplementary election.

In case of any distress, residents can contact the Joint Operations Centre comprising all the security agencies on the following hotlines. 0905239788, 08024130926, 09051488448 and 07014951751.

The Command Control Room can also be reached on: – 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883

