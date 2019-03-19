Niger Assembly passes N56.54bn 2019 budget for 25 LGs

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello. [Photo credit: Daily Post]
The Niger State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed N56.54 billion 2019 budget for the 25 Local Governments in the state.

The house passed the budget following the presentation of the report of the joint Committee on Local Government and Planning and Appropriation.

The budget is made up of N37.58 billion and N18.95 billion recurrent and capital expenditure respectively.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the joint committee, Abdulmalik Kabir, said the committee did not increase or reduce the total proposed expenditure presented to it.

“The committee did not increase or reduce the total proposed expenditure presented to it.

“The committee only made some adjustments in both recurrent and capital expenditure of some local governments by moving some allocations from one head to another,” he said.

Mr Kabir said further that the committee observed that security challenges in some local government areas had resulted in their inability to collect revenue in such areas.

“Therefore, we urge the Niger State Government to as a matter of urgency intervene in such areas with a view to resolving such issues,” he said

The Speaker, Ahmed Marafa, thanked the committee for the thorough job and directed the Clerk of the house to forward five copies of the bill to the governor for his assent.

(NAN)

