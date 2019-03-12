Body found in Jos well

Related News

There was tension in Dutse Uku and Unguwan Rukuba in Jos, Plateau State, on Tuesday following the discovery of a dead body in a well.

Tyopev Terna, the police spokesperson, confirmed the incident.

He explained that security personnel have deployed to the area to ensure law and order.

According to Mr Terna, security personnel have dispersed the crowd gathering in the area to forestall a breakdown of peace.

“The police got distress calls this morning that a young man was killed and dumped in a well. The Command quickly mobilised and got to the scene of the incident. On getting there, the police discovered a body and ‘evaluated’ it.

“The police dispersed people gathering in the area. Everything is calm and the place is under control,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state Commissoner of Information and Communication, Yakubu Dati, described the incident as a threat to the existing peace in the state.

Mr Dati appreciated the courage of people to resist the “unprovoked action”.

PREMIUM TIMES correspondent observed security personnel including the police and soldiers moving into the affected area.

Plateau is one of the states that are volatile and easily susceptible to violence.