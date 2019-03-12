Body found in Jos well

Nigerian Police on patrol
Nigerian Police on patrol

There was tension in Dutse Uku and Unguwan Rukuba in Jos, Plateau State, on Tuesday following the discovery of a dead body in a well.

Tyopev Terna, the police spokesperson, confirmed the incident.

He explained that security personnel have deployed to the area to ensure law and order.

According to Mr Terna, security personnel have dispersed the crowd gathering in the area to forestall a breakdown of peace.

“The police got distress calls this morning that a young man was killed and dumped in a well. The Command quickly mobilised and got to the scene of the incident. On getting there, the police discovered a body and ‘evaluated’ it.

“The police dispersed people gathering in the area. Everything is calm and the place is under control,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state Commissoner of Information and Communication, Yakubu Dati, described the incident as a threat to the existing peace in the state.

Mr Dati appreciated the courage of people to resist the “unprovoked action”.

PREMIUM TIMES correspondent observed security personnel including the police and soldiers moving into the affected area.

Plateau is one of the states that are volatile and easily susceptible to violence.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.