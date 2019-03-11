Kogi governor mourns Pius Adesanmi

Pius Adesanmi
Pius Adesanmi

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Monday expressed shock over the tragic death of Kogi-born professor, Pius Adesanmi, on the ill-fated Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 on Sunday.

Mr Bello in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, described Mr Adesanmi as an illustrious and proud ambassador of Kogi and Nigeria at large.

The governor described the death as a personal loss, stressing that Kogi had lost an accomplished academia.

He condoled the departed scholar’s wife, daughter and family members.

“We are really pained and shocked over the tragic death of our great son and proud ambassador.

”This is one death too many. The whole of Kogi State has been thrown into deep mourning.

“Our sincere prayers and words of encouragement go to his young family, mother and the beloved ones he left behind.

”We shall continue to remember him for the honour and glory he brought to Kogi State and Nigeria through his literary accomplishments.

“Prof. Adesanmi never denied his Kogi roots as he continued to draw our attention to areas that we needed to accord priority as a state.

“His words and submissions were always hinged on the need for government to address challenges facing our people.

“As sad as we are over this unfortunate occurrence, we have taken solace in the fact that his creator has called him home for good,” Mr Bello said.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.