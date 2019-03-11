I’m not perturbed by `inconclusive’ governorship poll in Benue — Gov. Ortom

Related News

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State says he is not perturbed by INEC’s declaration of Saturday’s governorship election in the state as inconclusive.

Mr Ortom made his feelings known on Monday in Makurdi, the state capital while interacting with journalists.

He said he was not bothered by the declaration because he believed he would still lead during the supplementary election.

“I am comfortable because my party has the majority in the state. I am not contemplating of winning because I know I will surely win.

“APC cannot come overnight and get more votes than me.

“My party won all the three senatorial seats, six out of 11 House of Representatives seats and 18 House of Assembly seats out of 30, but some assembly seats are declared inconclusive too,” he said.

He said he had a lead of 81,554 votes, stressing that he polled 401,576, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Emmanuel Jime polled 329,022 in the results so far released by INEC.

He said although the election was declared inconclusive, he was optimistic that he would emerge victorious at the end of the day.

The governor, who said it was in PDP strongholds that the elections were cancelled, called on security agencies to provide adequate security to ensure the safety of lives during the supplementary election to enable the electorate exercise their franchise and to prevent the snatching of electoral materials.

He said what the people of the state wanted were free, fair and transparent elections.

He commended Benue people for voting massively on March 9, and urged them to take INEC’s declaration in good faith and remain calm.

(NAN)