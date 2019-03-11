Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja gets new Bishop

Related News

A new bishop has been appointed to replace the outgoing Catholic Bishop of Abuja, John Onaiyekan.

The Bishop, Ignatius Kaigama, will act as Co-adjutor for the Archdiocese of Abuja, till his ordination ceremony, the director of Catholic communication, Chris Anyanwu, said on Monday.

Mr Anyanwu, a Catholic priest, confirmed the news to PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview, Monday afternoon.

Mr Kaigama a former President of the Catholic Bishops Conference, was until his recent appointment, the archbishop of Jos, a position he has occupied for the past 19 years.

Mr Kaigama is replacing Mr Onaiyekan, a Catholic cardinal, after the cardinal reached 75 years in January. The mandatory retirement age for bishops in the Catholic church is 75.

Mr Onaiyekan was ordained Catholic Bishop of Abuja in 1994, four years after he became a Coadjutor of the diocese in 1990.

His 61-year-old successor was ordained priest on June 6, 1981, and consecrated Bishop on April 23, 1995