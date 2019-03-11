Plateau State election declared inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Plateau State governorship election inconclusive.
The state returning electoral officer who is the Vice Chancellor of Benue State University of Agriculture, Richard Kimbir, made the declaration at exactly 3:31 a.m.
He explained that the margin between the two major parties must be in excess of the total registered voters of the areas where election was held.
The incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) polled 583,255 while his opponent, Jeremiah Useni, polled 538,326.
The state governorship candidate for the Alliance for a New Nigeria (ANN) Alex Ladan, came third, polling 2,216 votes.
The electoral officer furthered explained that the margin between the APC and PDP is 44, 929, while the cancelled vote is 49, 377.
Mr Limber also said INEC would have to conduct a fresh election in 14 local government areas, out of the 17 in the state.
These are Jos East, Jos North, Jos South, Kanam, Langtang North, Langtang South, Mangu, Panshin, Kanke, Mikang, Quanpan, Riyom, Shendam, and Wase.
He also said the reasons why the results in some polling units were cancelled were due to overvoting, manual voting, and violence.
Below are the details of the declared results:
Plateau State Governorship Election Final Result
Total Registered Votes: 2,480,455
.
Total Accredited Voters: 1,157,025
Total Valid Votes: 1,138,987
Total Vote Cast: 1,154,678
Total Rejected Votes: 15691
ABP: 1065
AD: 227
ADC: 1614
ADP: 4655
ANN: 2,216
APC: 583,255
APGA: 391
CAP: 30
DA: 60
DPC: 98
FRESH: 179
GPN: 428
JNPP: 118
LP: 176
MPN: 231
NRN: 536
PDC: 1284
PDP: 538,326
PPC: 1451
PPN: 115
PT: 63
SDP: 2381
UPC: 34
UPP: 54