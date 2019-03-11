Plateau State election declared inconclusive

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Plateau State governorship election inconclusive.

The state returning electoral officer who is the Vice Chancellor of Benue State University of Agriculture, Richard Kimbir, made the declaration at exactly 3:31 a.m.

He explained that the margin between the two major parties must be in excess of the total registered voters of the areas where election was held.

The incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) polled 583,255 while his opponent, Jeremiah Useni, polled 538,326.

The state governorship candidate for the Alliance for a New Nigeria (ANN) Alex Ladan, came third, polling 2,216 votes.

The electoral officer furthered explained that the margin between the APC and PDP is 44, 929, while the cancelled vote is 49, 377.

Mr Limber also said INEC would have to conduct a fresh election in 14 local government areas, out of the 17 in the state.

These are Jos East, Jos North, Jos South, Kanam, Langtang North, Langtang South, Mangu, Panshin, Kanke, Mikang, Quanpan, Riyom, Shendam, and Wase.

He also said the reasons why the results in some polling units were cancelled were due to overvoting, manual voting, and violence.

Below are the details of the declared results:

Plateau State Governorship Election Final Result

Total Registered Votes: 2,480,455

Total Accredited Voters: 1,157,025

Total Valid Votes: 1,138,987

Total Vote Cast: 1,154,678

Total Rejected Votes: 15691

ABP: 1065

AD: 227

ADC: 1614

ADP: 4655

ANN: 2,216

APC: 583,255

APGA: 391

CAP: 30

DA: 60

DPC: 98

FRESH: 179

GPN: 428

JNPP: 118

LP: 176

MPN: 231

NRN: 536

PDC: 1284

PDP: 538,326

PPC: 1451

PPN: 115

PT: 63

SDP: 2381

UPC: 34

UPP: 54