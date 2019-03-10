Gov. Bello of Niger secures second term, wins in all 25 LGs

Related News

Niger’s governor Abubakar Bello, who contested for a second tenure on the ticket of the APC, has won the bid.

This is according to the results of the Saturday polls announced by the Returning Officer, Angela Miri.

Mr Miri, Vice Chancellor of Federal University Lokoja, who announced the result on Sunday in Minna, said Mr Bello won the polls in all of the 25 local governments of the state. (NAN)