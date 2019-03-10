Benue: Ortom leads as INEC announces results for 19 LGs

Related News

Governor Samuel Ortom may be coasting home to victory as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced results for 19 out of the 23 Local governments in the state.

In the results, Mr Ortom is winning his closest rival, Emmanuel Jime of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with a margin of 62,847 votes.

He polled 329,195 votes against Mr Jime’s 266,318 votes.

Mr Jime, however, won more local governments than Mr Ortom.

Mr Jime has won 10 leaving Ortom with the remaining 9 Local governments.

Find breakdown of results below:

BENUE STATE GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION RESULTS

LOCAL GOVERNMENT: OJU

APC – 19,061

PDP – 13,110

LOCAL GOVERNMENT: OBI

APC- 9,696

PDP – 9,055

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GWER WEST

APC – 7,292

PDP – 14,375

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OGBADIGBO

APC – 9,018

PDP – 8,518

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GWER EAST

APC – 14,582

PDP – 19,596

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – USHONGO

APC – 14,589

PDP – 22,351

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OHIMINI

APC – 8,470

PDP – 7,304

LOCAL GOVERNMENT- AGATU

APC – 7,538

PDP – 9,935

LOCAL GOVERNMENT- APA

APC – 8,460

PDP – 8,429

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OTUKPO

APC – 21,530

PDP – 12,903

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – TARKA

APC – 16,919

PDP – 2,975

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – UKUM

APC – 11,725

PDP – 22,540

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – KATSINA-ALA

APC – 21,614

PDP – 17,980

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – ADO

APC – 7,711

PDP – 7,258

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GUMA

APC – 8,869

PDP – 28,479

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GBOKO

APC – 28,540

PDP – 36,186

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – MAKURDI

APC – 35,967

PDP – 29,232

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – LOGO

APC – 4,552

PDP – 30,152

LOCAL GOVERNMENT – BURUKU

APC – 13,215

PDP – 29,141