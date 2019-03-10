Benue: Ortom leads as INEC announces results for 19 LGs

Governor Samuel Ortom may be coasting home to victory as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced results for 19 out of the 23 Local governments in the state.
In the results, Mr Ortom is winning his closest rival, Emmanuel Jime of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with a margin of 62,847 votes.
He polled 329,195 votes against Mr Jime’s 266,318 votes.
Mr Jime, however, won more local governments than Mr Ortom.
Mr Jime has won 10 leaving Ortom with the remaining 9 Local governments.
Find breakdown of results below:
BENUE STATE GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION RESULTS
LOCAL GOVERNMENT: OJU
APC – 19,061
PDP – 13,110
LOCAL GOVERNMENT: OBI
APC- 9,696
PDP – 9,055
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GWER WEST
APC – 7,292
PDP – 14,375
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OGBADIGBO
APC – 9,018
PDP – 8,518
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GWER EAST
APC – 14,582
PDP – 19,596
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – USHONGO
APC – 14,589
PDP – 22,351
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OHIMINI
APC – 8,470
PDP – 7,304
LOCAL GOVERNMENT- AGATU
APC – 7,538
PDP – 9,935
LOCAL GOVERNMENT- APA
APC – 8,460
PDP – 8,429
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – OTUKPO
APC – 21,530
PDP – 12,903
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – TARKA
APC – 16,919
PDP – 2,975
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – UKUM
APC – 11,725
PDP – 22,540
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – KATSINA-ALA
APC – 21,614
PDP – 17,980
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – ADO
APC – 7,711
PDP – 7,258
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GUMA
APC – 8,869
PDP – 28,479
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – GBOKO
APC – 28,540
PDP – 36,186
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – MAKURDI
APC – 35,967
PDP – 29,232
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – LOGO
APC – 4,552
PDP – 30,152
LOCAL GOVERNMENT – BURUKU
APC – 13,215
PDP – 29,141