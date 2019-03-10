After 11 LGs, PDP leads Plateau governorship poll

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Plateau State, Jeremiah Useni, has taken an early lead in the state’s governorship election.

Official results of 11 of the state’s 17 local governments have been announced at the INEC collation centre in Jos, the state capital.

Of the 11 local governments, the PDP has won five while the incumbent governor, Simon Lalong of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has won six.

While the APC has the edge in the number of local governments won so far, the PDP leads in the number of votes scored.

The PDP currently has 321,580 votes while the APC has 285,480 votes.

Results from six local governments are still being expected and the collation of results has been suspended till more results arrive.

See the breakdown of announced results so far.

Keman LGA

APC 54,394

PDP 22,956

PANSHIN LGA

APC 35, 769

PDP 24,788

LAN-TAN LGA

APC 13,495

PDP 17, 644

MIKAN LGA

APC 15,150

PDP 11,703

BASSA LGA

APC 29,401

PDP 11,703

BOKKOS LGA

APC 26,219

PDP 25, 363

LAN-TAN NORTH

APC 18,976

PDP 40,519

BAKINLADI LGA

APC 17,039

PDP 44,233

KANKE LGA

APC 23,360

PDP 22,831

JOS EAST

APC 18,602

PDP 7994

JOS SOUTH

APC 33,075

PDP 91,846