Kogi Speaker re-elected in Kabba/Bunu LGA

Kogi map
Kogi map

The Speaker of Kogi House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole, has been re-elected to represent Kabba/Bunu state constituency.

Mr Kolawole, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the winner after polling 17,248 votes to beat Alfred Bello of PDP, who scored 9,337 votes, and Aiyenale Fred of ADC, who netted 2,172 votes.

The Returning Officer, Kizito Sunday, declaring the results at the INEC Collation Centre in Kabba on Sunday.
“Mathew Kolawole is therefore returned as duly elected, having scored the highest votes in the election,’’ Kizito said. (NAN)

