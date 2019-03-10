Kogi PDP boycotts rescheduled assembly election over alleged insecurity

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday said it would not participate in the rescheduled House of Assembly elections in Mopamuro Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Olasunmore Fatobi, the PDP chairman in the LGA, disclosed this in a statement where he alleged threats to lives and properties of his party members in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had on Saturday rescheduled the elections due to wrong ballot papers taken to the area.

The Electoral Officer in charge of the LGA, Opanachi Ojolade, announced that INEC would conduct the elections on Sunday.

He explained that ballot papers belonging to Ankpa LGA were mistakenly taken to Mopamoru LGA.

But PDP through Mr Fatobi alleged unprecedented violence in some elections held on Saturday across the state.

He said that the party had officially written to INEC to inform it of the party’s decision not to participate in the exercise.

The letter to INEC obtained by NAN reads: “We hereby write to inform you of the decision of our party to boycott the rescheduled House of Assembly election in Mopamuro.

“This is as a result of the unprecedented level of ballot snatching, thuggery and molestation that characterised the elections held on Saturday.

“The free use of guns and other dangerous weapons is a complete departure from the influx of thugs arranged by the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a recipe for mayhem.

“Since we believe that our victory at the polls is not worth the blood of any citizen of our local government area, after due consideration with our party hierarchy, we have decided to boycott the elections.”

Mr Fatobi further alleged that “My life and that of my family and PDP leaders in Mopamuro LGA are being threatened by thugs of the ruling party with guns and men in fake military uniforms.

“This development has made me to move my family out of the state in order to ensure their safety.”

He, however, said that the matter had been reported to the Police and the Department of State Security Service.

Also, a PDP chieftain in the state and former Deputy Governor, Yomi Awoniyi, also confirmed the withdrawal of the PDP from the rescheduled elections. (NAN)