PDP governorship candidate loses own local govt in Kwara

Razak Atunwa.
Razak Atunwa.

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara, Razak Atunwa, lost the governorship election in his Asa local government area to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Chief Collation Officer for the governorship election, Liman Sanusi, announced the result for Asa Local Government Area at the collation centre in INEC office, Ilorin on Sunday.

Mr Sanusi, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Lafia, said AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of the APC polled 16,246 to defeat Mr Atunwa who scored 8,963 votes.

In Ogbondorok/Reke Ward, APC got 781 votes as against 213 votes polled by PDP, while in About/Owode Ward, Mr AbdulRazaq polled 925 votes and Mr Atunwa got 421 votes.

APC scored 344 votes in Okeso Ward to defeat PDP with 239 votes while in Laduba Ward, APC polled 1,243 as against 362 votes garnered by PDP.

In Afon Ward, AbdulRazaq got 1,384 as against Atunwa’s 569, while APC scored 1,297 votes in Oja Ward as against 472 votes PDP scored.

APC also won in Budo-Efo with 1,195 votes as against 874 votes scored by PDP.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that already results from 11 local governments have been announced.

The local governments are Asa, Oke Ero, Oyun, Offa, Irepodun, Isin, Ifelodun, Moro, Edu, Ilorin South, Ilorin East.

NAN reports that APC was leading in the 11 local governments so far declared.

Results from four local governments of Ilorin West, Kaiama, Baruten, and Patigi were being awaited. (NAN)

