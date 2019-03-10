APC set to win Kwara governorship election

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is leading comfortably in the 15 local governments in Kwara where results have so far been declared.

The INEC Chief Collection Officer for the governorship election, Liman Sanusi, had received results from 15 local government collation officers at the collation centre in Ilorin on Sunday.

Mr Sanusi, who is the Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Lafia, said result from Baruten Local Government Area is the only one being awaited.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that APC led in the 15 local government areas.

In Ilorin West, the APC polled 55, 287 votes to defeat the PDP which got 25, 583 votes.

The APC governorship candidate, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq, also led in Patigi with 18, 109 votes as against 2, 538 polled by the PDP

APC also got 14, 829 votes in Kaiama to defeat PDP that got 3, 386 votes while APC polled 7, 938 votes in Ekiti Local Government Area to beat PDP with 3, 950 votes

Mr AbdulRazaq further defeated his closest opponent, Razak Atunwa, in Offa Local Government Area with 22, 874 votes to 5, 172 votes.

In Oyun LG, APC candidate defeated his PDP opponent with 11, 399 votes to 3, 728 votes.

APC also swept the poll in Irepodun Local Government Area with 16, 155 votes as against 7, 339 polled by the PDP.

The APC also won in Isin with 6, 624 votes while PDP polled 2, 588 votes with Moro recording 18, 985 votes for APC to defeat PDP that polled 5, 590 votes

In Asa, APC polled 16, 246 votes to PDP with 8,963 votes, while APC also won in Edu with 26,805 votes to defeat PDP with 6,174 votes

In Oke Ero, APC got 7, 428 votes to beat PDP with 4, 891 votes. (NAN)