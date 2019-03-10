APC wins Abaji Chairmanship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulrahman Ajiya, as the winner of the Abaji Area Council chairmanship race.

The INEC Returning Officer, Simon Malaka, who announced the result, said Mr Ajiya, the incumbent chairman, scored the highest votes of 13,442 to defeat his closest rival, Muhammad Ashafa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 10,473 votes.

“Abdulraman Ajiya of the APC having satisfied the requirements of the law and having the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Mr Malaka said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election was conducted peacefully and the result was announced in the presence of party agents and security personnel. (NAN)

