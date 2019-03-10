It’s Official: APC wins AMAC chairmanship election in Abuja

Abuja City Gate
Abuja City Gate, Abuja

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has been declared the winner of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) chairmanship election.

Mr Adamu, who is the incumbent chairman, defeated his closest rival, Vivian Anazodo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by a wide margin.

He was returned elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) having scored the highest votes cast in the Saturday’s election.

The Returning Officer of the area council, Muhammadu Ndagi of the Department of Linguistics, University of Abuja, said Mr Adamu won after he polling total votes of 53,538 to defeat the PDP candidate who garnered 35, 753 votes.

The candidate of the Peoples Trust (PT), John Bawa, came third with 1,794 votes.

Mr Ndagi said the total number of valid votes were 95,938 while invalid votes were 2,615.

AMAC is the main and richest area council in the Nigerian capital. It houses the city centre where the Nigerian federal government is primarily based.

See the breakdown of the results below

APC – 53,538

PDP – 35,753

PT – 1,784

SDP – 1,062

