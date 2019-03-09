INEC postpones elections in parts of four Benue LGs

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rescheduled governorship and House of Assembly elections in four local governments of Benue State.

The resident electoral commissioner, Nentawe Yiltwada, who made this known to journalists in Makurdi on Saturday said the postponement was as a result of electoral violence.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how electoral materials for Mbalom ward in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue were in the early hours of Saturday burnt by armed hoodlums.

According to a witness, the hoodlums on arrival fired shots in the air before setting on fire the RCM Primary School Aya, housing the materials.

But Mr Yiltwada listed the affected areas where elections will be postponed to include Mbalon ward in Gwer East, Yandev North ward in Gboko and Manger ll ward in Tarka local government areas of the state.

“The election in Mbalon is rescheduled because of the burning of electoral materials by thugs while in Yandev North and Manger II wards the elections will be rescheduled because our electoral officers were held hostage,” he said.

He said a new date for the election in the affected wards would be announced soon.