Gunmen kidnap, release six INEC staff, materials in Kogi

INEC logo
INEC logo

Six staffers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were on Saturday kidnapped during the governorship and state assembly elections in Kogi State.

All the officials were later released unhurt in Lokoja, the State capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported the incident was one of the few recorded during the elections said to have been marred generally by violence.

The affected INEC staff were said to have been kidnapped by armed thugs decked in fake police and army uniforms at the polling unit inside the Crowther Memorial College in Lokoja.

After their abducted, witnesses said they were taken away in a van by their armed abductors to unknown destination.

The Director of Publicity in Lokoja office of the INEC, Ahmed Bimabo, said the victims, who were released few hours later, were undergoing medical examination at the Lokoja office of the Commission.

Mr Bimabo did not say whether the workers returned with the sensitive election materials and ballot boxes confiscated by the hoodlums as they were taken away.

Also, in Ward D area of Lokoja, the elections there were marred by violence launched by thugs who invaded the area shortly after the exercise was underway.

A witness said voting took place in only in one of the five polling units in the area.

Hoodlums were also on the rampage at the workers’ village on Hassan Usman Katsina Road in Lokoja.

Also, masked armed hoodlums invaded the village and carted away ballot papers and sensitive election materials from the only polling unit in the area, amid gunshots.

At Ganaja village, a former commissioner for information in the state, Anthony Puke, lost his bungalow and three cars, as they were set ablaze by hoodlums.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.