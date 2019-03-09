Gunmen kidnap, release six INEC staff, materials in Kogi

Related News

Six staffers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were on Saturday kidnapped during the governorship and state assembly elections in Kogi State.

All the officials were later released unhurt in Lokoja, the State capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported the incident was one of the few recorded during the elections said to have been marred generally by violence.

The affected INEC staff were said to have been kidnapped by armed thugs decked in fake police and army uniforms at the polling unit inside the Crowther Memorial College in Lokoja.

After their abducted, witnesses said they were taken away in a van by their armed abductors to unknown destination.

The Director of Publicity in Lokoja office of the INEC, Ahmed Bimabo, said the victims, who were released few hours later, were undergoing medical examination at the Lokoja office of the Commission.

Mr Bimabo did not say whether the workers returned with the sensitive election materials and ballot boxes confiscated by the hoodlums as they were taken away.

Also, in Ward D area of Lokoja, the elections there were marred by violence launched by thugs who invaded the area shortly after the exercise was underway.

A witness said voting took place in only in one of the five polling units in the area.

Hoodlums were also on the rampage at the workers’ village on Hassan Usman Katsina Road in Lokoja.

Also, masked armed hoodlums invaded the village and carted away ballot papers and sensitive election materials from the only polling unit in the area, amid gunshots.

At Ganaja village, a former commissioner for information in the state, Anthony Puke, lost his bungalow and three cars, as they were set ablaze by hoodlums.