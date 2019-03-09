Flawless victory for Ortom at own polling unit

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has defeated his closest rival, Emmanuel Jime, at his polling unit in Gbajimba, Guma Local Government Area.
Mr Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 732 votes to beat Mr Jime of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled zero votes.
The governor had during the last presidential election delivered his polling unit and local government to his party.
Just like in the presidential election, it was observed that APC agents were absent at most polling units in Gbajimba.
Mr Ortom, originally voted to power under the platform of the APC in 2015, defected to the PDP in 2018.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
Nasir Ayitogo is a National Assembly correspondent at PREMIUM TIMES. He is a graduate of Theatre and Media Arts from Nasarawa State University, Keffi, where he also obtained an Masters’s degree in Public Relations and Advertising. Twitter: @nastogo
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.