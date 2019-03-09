Flawless victory for Ortom at own polling unit

Related News

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has defeated his closest rival, Emmanuel Jime, at his polling unit in Gbajimba, Guma Local Government Area.

Mr Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 732 votes to beat Mr Jime of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled zero votes.

The governor had during the last presidential election delivered his polling unit and local government to his party.

Just like in the presidential election, it was observed that APC agents were absent at most polling units in Gbajimba.

Mr Ortom, originally voted to power under the platform of the APC in 2015, defected to the PDP in 2018.