‘PDP agent’ in vote-buying in Abuja

Some agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were distributing money to electorates at Polling Unit 001, Pilot Primary School, Bwari Central.

The polling i=unit, which is also the Registration Area Centre (RAC) of other polling units in the area, had a large turnout of voters.

A party agent with the PDP tag was seen handing out N200 to voters who clustered around him.

He requested the voters to show their PVCs before handing over the money – after which they proceed to vote in favour of the party.

On another side, a female PDP agent addressed as “mama” was seen distributing N500 to voters following the same process as the male agent.

A voter who gave his name as Bonaventure said an agent of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had distributed N500 earlier, which he collected.

“PDP even tried. APC people were here earlier and distributed N500 to people to vote for them.

“Me, I collected their money but I still voted for PDP. I don’t know if it’s by force to vote for APC,” he said (in pidgin English).

At the polling unit, there were many security personnel; but no one stopped the vote buying process.

The chairmanship and councillorship elections are currently ongoing in the Federal Capital Territory.