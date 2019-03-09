Elections: Gov. Ishaku condemns arrest of PDP supporters in Taraba

Darius Ishaku
Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Saturday condemned the arrest of some top PDP supporters in Taraba by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Mr Ishaku made the condemnation after casting his vote at Kofan Serki Jukun polling Unit 004 in Takum.

The governor said the DSS had arrested Danladi Baido, a member representing Karim Lamido/Lau Federal Constituency and Idi Mali, the Chairman of Karim Lamido Local Government Council on Friday.

He said that it was unfair to intimidate opposition in an election.

“I got information that there were plans to arrest my key supporters during the elections and I made it public through broadcast and it still came to pass.

“Why will supporters of the opposition party be arrested, detained and prevented from voting by security agents?

“There is no democracy without opposition, so what is happening is against the principles of democracy,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voting commenced across the state as scheduled and so far, ongoing peacefully. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.