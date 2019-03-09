Election: Voter apathy recorded in parts of FCT

Voters on voting line
Poor voter turnout has greeted Saturday’s Governorship, Chairmanship and Councillorship in parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Correspondents of NAN covering the polls reported voter apathy in most polling units visited in the territory unlike the massive turnout recorded during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

A voter who pleaded anonymity at the GSS Tudun Wada, Wuse Zone IV, Abuja, polling station, told NAN that he was worried about the low turnout.

“I believe the reason for low turnout by voters is because of what happened last time.

“Voters feel discouraged by going through a rigorous process and at the end not getting the desired result,’’ he said.

According to him, something has got to change in the voting process or massive voter apathy will be recorded in this poll.
Similar low turnout has been reported at Polling Units 09c, 010c and 010b, AMAC Housing Estate along the Airport Road, Abuja.

The Presiding Officer at PU 09c, Segun Jimoh, said election material arrived at 8.45 a.m and accreditation and voting began at about 9 a.m.

He also said that voter turnout was not encouraging and that card readers are functioning well.

However, security personnel and election observers were on ground, while residents failed to comply with restriction of movement order as people are going about their normal businesses.

Also, at PU 005, Gosa Primary School, election materials arrived at 8.55 a.m, and accreditation and voting began at 9.15 a.m.

One of the Presiding Officers at the centre, Simon Josiah, said the turnout of voters cannot be compared to the presidential and NASS election.

“We believe that people are on their way,” he said.

Wodi Ajeye, a PDP party agent, also noted that the turnout of voters was low.

According to him, accreditation and voting is going on smoothly, believing that the turnout of voters will improve. (NAN)

